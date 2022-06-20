One of the few bright spots for the Jaguars the last couple years has been running back James Robinson, who arrived in 2020 as an undrafted rookie out of Illinois State and has been Jacksonville’s top runner two years in a row. This year, however, may be different.

Robinson suffered a torn Achilles tendon in Week 16 last season, and according to the Florida Times-Union, he is unlikely to be ready for the Jaguars’ training camp.

Achilles injuries often take several months or even a full year to fully heal, so even being ready by the start of the regular season could be tough for Robinson.

Last year the Jaguars spent a first-round draft pick on running back Travis Etienne, who missed his entire rookie season. They’ll be counting on him to fill in with Robinson out.

James Robinson unlikely to be ready for Jaguars’ training camp originally appeared on Pro Football Talk