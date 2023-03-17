James Robinson tweeted out excitement on signing with Patriots

New England Patriots running back James Robinson had the best reaction to being signed by the team.

Robinson was signed to a two-year contract with the Patriots on Wednesday night. He comes to the team after recording 425 yards and three touchdowns in 11 games for both the Jacksonville Jaguars and New York Jets last season.

Robinson made a splash onto the NFL scene in 2020, as he tallied 240 carries for 1,070 yards and seven touchdowns. However, injuries got the best of him, and his production declined after that. The injuries followed him during his time with the Jets, as he had just 29 carries for 98 yards.

New England’s backfield is headlined by Rhamondre Stevenson. The future of Damien Harris is still uncertain, as New England continues to tinker in free agency.

Robinson showed some excitement to get things going for the Patriots in a recent social media post.

🙏🏾Lets get it! Time to go to work!!#Patriots 😤 — James Robinson (@Robinson_jamess) March 16, 2023

It will be intriguing to see if Robinson can find his stride with health finally on his side. If so, he could be a free agency steal.

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire