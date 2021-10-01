James Robinson’s touchdown puts Jaguars back in front 21-14

The Jaguars didn’t fold.

They blew a 14-point lead as the Bengals scored on their first two possessions of the second half. But Jacksonville got it back together.

The Jaguars went 77 yards in 11 plays, with James Robinson scoring on a 4-yard run.

Officials ruled Robinson short of the goal line, but Jacksonville challenged it and replay reversed it to a touchdown.

That has the Jaguars back on top 21-14 early in the fourth quarter.

Cincinnati’s Trey Hendrickson sacked Trevor Lawrence on third down, but Vonn Bell was called for defensive holding. The penalty moved the ball to the Cincinnati 4 to set up Robinson’s touchdown run.

Robinson has 73 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries.

