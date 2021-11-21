Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer said that running back James Robinson was feeling “pretty good” on Friday, but he was still listed as questionable to face the 49ers because of heel and knee injuries.

It doesn’t look like either of those issues is going to keep Robinson from taking the field against the 49ers. Multiple reports indicate Robinson will be in the lineup for the Week 11 matchup.

Robinson missed Week Nine with the heel injury, but returned to run 12 times for 57 yards and a touchdown in last Sunday’s loss to the Colts.

The Jaguars don’t have any other players listed as questionable on Sunday. Linebacker Dakota Allen has been ruled out with a shoulder injury.

James Robinson set to play against 49ers originally appeared on Pro Football Talk