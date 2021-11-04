James Robinson remains out of practice

Jaguars running back James Robinson played only eight snaps and had only five touches before leaving Sunday’s game with a foot injury.

Urban Meyer said after the game that Robinson has a bruised heel, and after further medical testing Monday, the coach deemed Robinson “day to day.”

But Robinson has yet to practice this week as he remained out Thursday.

Robinson, an undrafted free agent in 2020, leads the team with 88 carries for 482 yards and five touchdowns.

Linebacker Dakota Allen (ankle) was limited Thursday. The other four players on the team’s practice report were full participants, including right guard Ben Bartch (illness).

