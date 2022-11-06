James Robinson questionable with knee injury after being late addition to report

The Jets added running back James Robinson to the injury report Saturday with a knee injury. After not being on any injury report this week, Robinson was a surprise late addition Saturday after the team’s walkthrough before Sunday’s game against the Buffalo Bills.

There didn’t seem to be any concern with Robinson’s knee, with the running back even disagreeing with Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson after his final game in Jacksonville that he was limited due to a knee injury.

If Robinson can’t go — and as a late add like this, he probably won’t be, the Jets still have Michael Carter, Ty Johnson and Zonovan Knight available. We’ll find out for sure around 11:30 Sunday morning.

The Jets have added RB James Robinson to the injury report as questionable with a knee injury. There was a question about his knee at the time of the trade, with JAX saying pre-trade that he had knee soreness. #Jets — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) November 5, 2022

Story originally appeared on Jets Wire