James Robinson named NFL’s Offensive Rookie of the Month for September
While the Jaguars don’t quite have the record that fans were hoping for at this point in the season, there has been one player to consistently show up every game. Jaguars running back James Robinson has been named the NFL's Offensive Rookie of the Month for September. In the Jags’ first three games, the undrafted phenom has managed to garner 330 total yards (210 rushing) and three touchdowns. Robinson has put up historic figures since becoming the Jags’ RB1, becoming the only undrafted player in NFL history to accumulate at least 300 scrimmage yards and multiple TDs through three career games.