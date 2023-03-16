Running back James Robinson, who performed very well as an undrafted rookie in 2020 with the Jaguars, became a free agent wen the Jets didn’t tender him as a restricted free agent.

He’s now on the move again.

Per multiple reports, Robinson will sign a two-year deal with the Patriots. The contract has a maximum value of $8 million, which means the agent disclosed the biggest possible number with the presumption that all incentives will be earned. (Eventually, the true numbers will be known.)

Robinson had 1,070 yards as a rookie, along with 10 total touchdowns. His production dipped in 2021. The Jaguars traded him to the Jets during the 2022 season. He appeared in only four games after the deal was done.

James Robinson joins the Patriots originally appeared on Pro Football Talk