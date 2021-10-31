James Robinson has heel injury

Jaguars running back James Robinson limped off on the final play of the first quarter and didn’t return.

Coach Urban Meyer said after the game that Robinson has a bruised heel. Robinson will have to undergo further medical testing before the Jaguars determine the extent of the injury.

Robinson had four carries for 22 yards, but his only reception, a 17-yard catch-and-run ended with his injury.

The Jaguars scored a touchdown with 1:49 remaining in the game to avoid the shutout. They lost to the Seahawks 31-7.

