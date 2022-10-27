Running back James Robinson sounded pleased about this week’s change of scenery.

Robinson was traded to the Jets by the Jaguars on Monday as the Jets moved to fill the hole left by Breece Hall‘s season-ending ACL tear and he practiced with his new team for the first time on Wednesday. After that session, Robinson spoke to reporters about his observations of his teammates and his feelings about going from a scuffling Jacksonville team to a Jets squad that is riding a four-game winning streak into Week Eight.

“I love the vibe,” Robinson said, via the team’s website. “There’s a lot of guys that want to win and I can see that. At practice I can see that, too. It feels pretty good, I’ll tell you, to go to 5-2 from 2-5.”

Robinson played sparingly for the Jaguars last Sunday, which Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson attributed to knee soreness. On Wednesday, Robinson said he “felt like I could’ve played” and Jets head coach Robert Saleh noted that he passed the team’s physical.

Saleh said “we’ll see where he gets during the course of the week” when asked about Robinson playing the Patriots, but the state of the Jets backfield suggest Robinson will be out there as soon as possible.

James Robinson: It feels pretty good to go from 2-5 to 5-2 originally appeared on Pro Football Talk