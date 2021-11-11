The Jaguars won last Sunday without running back James Robinson, but they’d prefer to have him on hand as they try for their third win of the season against the Colts this week.

Thursday brought some good news on that front. Robinson was on the field with the rest of the team for practice.

Robinson did get in a limited practice last Friday before being ruled out of the matchup with the Bills due to a heel injury. Getting two days of work in this week would likely be a good sign for his availability on Sunday.

Quarterback Trevor Lawrence is practicing again on Thursday. He hurt his ankle in the win over Buffalo, but was a limited participant on Wednesday and appears to be on track to play.

Linebacker Myles Jack remained out of practice. He’s dealing with a knee injury.

James Robinson back on the practice field originally appeared on Pro Football Talk