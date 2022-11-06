James Robinson active as Jets announce Week 9 inactives
Despite being a late add to the injury report Saturday with a knee injury, Jets running back James Robinson is active for Week 9 against the Buffalo Bills. There was some slight concern about the knee but he looks ready to go and the Jets will have him, Michael Carter and Ty Johnson in the backfield as Zonovan Knight is among the inactives.
Here are the full inactives for the Jets and the Bills.
NEW YORK JETS INACTIVES
QB Joe Flacco
WR Corey Davis
TE Jeremy Ruckert
RB Zonovan Knight
CB Bryce Hall
S Tony Adams
BUFFALO BILLS INACTIVES
TE Tommy Sweeney
OT Spencer Brown
LB Matt Milano
CB Tre’Davious White
S Jordan Poyer
We already knew about Davis on Friday. Ruckert is not a surprise after the Jets signed Kenny Yeboah to the active roster. Mike White is now the QB2. Hall and Adams continue to be weekly inactives.