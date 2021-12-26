James Robinson out with Achilles injury

Jaguars running back James Robinson has been seeing more playing time since the Jags fired Urban Meyer, but he may not be seeing the field again anytime soon.

Robinson left Sunday’s game against the Jets in the first quarter after a Tavon Austin run. He grabbed his ankle after going down without contact, which signaled an Achilles injury and the team ruled him out at the start of the second quarter for that reason.

Robinson had his head in his hands and a towel over his head on a cart back to the locker room, so it looks like a tear and a lengthy rehab to come for Robinson.

The Jags opened the game with a field goal, but fell behind on a 52-yard touchdown run by Jets quarterback Zach Wilson. They moved back into the lead after Robinson’s injury when guard Will Richardson recovered a Trevor Lawrence fumble in the end zone for a touchdown. Jacksonville tried for two after a Jets penalty, but Dare Ogunbowale was stopped short of the end zone and Jacksonville leads 9-6 with just over 13 minutes to play in the first half.

