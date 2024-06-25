How James Rendell went from Australian Rule Football guy to punter for Notre Dame

SOUTH BEND — Time could have tempted punter James Rendell into second-guessing a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity with Notre Dame football.

Traveling to his new team/home last month, Rendell had two hours to sit and think aboard the plane that sat on the tarmac of Melbourne Tullamarine Airport in his native Australia. He had three more hours of emptiness during an unscheduled stopover in Honolulu, and then again while waiting for a connection, after a missed connection, in Los Angeles.

More time for Rendell to ponder life followed on a flight from Los Angeles to Chicago before a two-hour car ride from O’Hare International Airport to, as he pronounced it SOUTH Bend.

Australian punter James Rendell speaks with media on Thursday, June 20, 2024, at Irish Athletic Complex in South Bend.

Rendell may have worried more than he wondered during that journey along the Tri-State Tollway, not a road for the faint traveler of heart. It was there that Rendell realized that you drive on the other side of the road here, so that journey for Rendell, like for so many others, was unnerving.

Finally, after 9,820 miles (9,720 of those in the air) and 33 hours of travel, after delays and missed connections, after too much time to think, Rendell arrived on the Notre Dame campus. There, in late May, everything made sense. It felt like something that Rendell didn’t expect.

It felt like home.

“It was meant to be,” Rendell said last week in his noticeably thick Australian accent. “As soon as I got here, it was all worth it. It’s been quite the journey. In a weird way, I feel like I’m destined to be here.

“I don’t feel out of place.”

His story does, unique from any player who might tell about how he ended up under the Golden Dome. Not a five-star guy or a can’t-miss guy and at an age (24) when many are done with Notre Dame, Rendell’s only starting.

His journey from the South Pacific to South Bend began seven years earlier. Back in Australia, Rendell watched the 2017 college football national championship game between Alabama and Clemson on television with his father, Matt, a footy legend. Do a quick search for Australian Rules Football and it may well say, see Rendell, Matt.

College football wasn’t that foreign a concept for Rendell. He often spent Sundays (Australia is 14 hours ahead of the Eastern Time Zone) watching two, sometimes three games, on ESPN. There was something about that title game in 2017 that hit different for Rendell. It piqued his interest. His curiosity about the game, and him one day in it.

If that Australian Rules Football stuff didn’t work out (and it wouldn’t) Rendell’s father was the first to suggest that his son pursue a college football kicking career. Specifically, punting.

James Rendell of the Dragons looks upfield during the TAC Cup Preliminary Final match between Dandenong and Sandringham at Ikon Park on Sept. 15, 2018 in Melbourne, Australia. Rendall, at age 24, is the new punter for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

“Ever since we had that conversation, it was sort of in the back of my mind,” Rendell said. “I always knew that this opportunity to play college football was out there.”

Way out there. Another world away out there. Too many time zones to count out there. As college football seasons passed, Rendell became more intrigued with the game. With kicking. He trained with Prokick Australia, a well-known training academy that has turned its share of former Aussie rules ballers into college (and eventually NFL) kickers and punters.

At 6-foot-6 and 219 pounds (he looks big, but not that big), Rendell had the size that would interest high-major college programs. He had the skills from his Aussie Rules days. He also had a hangtime that’s been clocked at 5.1 seconds.

He just needed someone to give him that chance.

His job at Notre Dame, for however long

When punter Bryce McFerson jumped into the transfer portal after spring practice (he’s now at Maryland) following one meh season as the starter, Notre Dame special teams coach Marty Biagi jumped a flight to Melbourne (round trip on United Airlines premium economy costs a cool $11,516), with the sole goal of returning with a punter. Well, a ruckman/punter.

Having worked with former Australian Rules Football kickers at Mississippi and Purdue, Biagi knew what he was looking for. He found what he needed in Rendell, who had committed in early April to punt at Hawaii.

Trade Honolulu for Indiana? When Notre Dame comes calling, you trade. You drop any prior commitment to any previous school. This wasn’t just any program.

Notre Dame special teams coordinator Marty Biagi looks on at football practice Wednesday, March 27, 2024, at the Irish Athletics Center in South Bend.

By May 1, Rendell was ticketed for Northern Indiana.

“It all happened really fast,” said Irish head coach Marcus Freeman.

If the season started today — and likely when it starts for real on August 31 — Rendell is Notre Dame’s starting punter. He’s the only scholarship punter on the 2024 roster, which means this is his job to win and keep, even though his next kick in practice and then a game will be his first kick in practice and then a game.

It also will be his first in pads and a helmet, neither of which he’s worn for any length of time beyond a few minutes for a photo shoot.

“I didn’t want to take them off,” joked Rendell, who will wear the same jersey number (16) that he wore during his ARF days. “It felt pretty good with that gold helmet on.”

Rendell is cleared to play (and punt) for Notre Dame in 2024. He has one year of eligibility — for now. Rendell earned his bachelor’s degree in business management from the Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology. He might have two years. He may have as many as three, but that mess is for the NCAA to clean up, and we know how that goes.

“Technically, I guess I’m a graduate freshman, if that makes sense,” Rendell said. “I’ve been trying to pursue a college football career for quite some time now but was ultimately prevented from coming over to the U.S. due to circumstances that were out of my control.”

Rendell politely declined to offer any added details on those circumstances, saying he’s focused only on this season. With his graduate program in non-profit administration not beginning until fall, the adjustment to America has been relatively easy — except for the whole driving stuff.

“I’ve been walking everywhere because the weather’s quite nice,” said Rendell, afforded consecutive summers by arriving just ahead of the season he left behind in Australia. “When winter comes, maybe I’ll get a car, so I better start learning the road rules.”

Rendell is appreciative of everything about his current football life. He's thankful for Biagi taking time to travel to Australia and to get to know him. He's thankful for Freeman and for his teammates and for the chance to be at Notre Dame. He was thankful that a handful of reporters took an interest in him and his story.

If this season is to play out as expected for Notre Dame, his 15 minutes (really, 12 and change), might be the best it gets for Rendell. That would be fine.

He’s also thankful that his father, who never got to see his son chase this dream, planted that college football seed in 2017. On June 28, 2023, Matt Rendell suffered a fatal heart attack while walking his dog.

“Once he passed away, I knew it was something I needed to pursue,” Rendell said. “It sort of feels like he’s with me on this journey.

“He’d be pretty proud.”

