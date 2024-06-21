James Rendell on his journey from Australian Rules Football to Notre Dame football

- Naming rights and private equity in NCAA conferences? | College Football Enquirer<p>Yahoo Sports senior college football reporter Ross Dellenger, national columnist Dan Wetzel, and Sports Illustrated’s Pat Forde dive into the commercialization of college sports, most recently with possible commercial names for conferences. Hear the full conversation on the “College Football Enquirer” podcast - and subscribe on <a data-i13n="cpos:1;pos:1" href="https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/college-football-enquirer/id1423417914"><ins>Apple Podcasts</ins></a>, <a data-i13n="cpos:2;pos:1" href="https://open.spotify.com/show/0x30kB7Vc7T7WAK7ExXzRi"><ins>Spotify</ins></a> or wherever you listen.</p>3:01Now PlayingPaused
- Robert Saleh says he's on 'exact same page' with Aaron Rodgers after absence from Jets mandatory minicampJets coach Robert Saleh speaks about Aaron Rodgers missing mandatory minicamp with an 'unexcused absence', but says he was in communication with the quarterback and they're on the same page. Saleh also speaks about his key takeaways following the teams first minicamp practice.5:49Now PlayingPaused
- Vikings' CJ Ham: Unscripted with Dawn MitchellThis week on Unscripted with Dawn Mitchell, Dawn sits down with Vikings Fullback CJ Ham. The pride of Duluth has worked his way up from undrafted free agent to 2 time pro bowler – as well as 2 time Vikings team captain. Ham enters his 8th year in the NFL – all with the Vikings. The latest challenge for Ham is adapting to a new way of playing the fullback position in the Kevin O’Connell’s offensive system. Ham discusses what those changes are, how he’s adapted and how he’s enjoying their multidimensional offense. When not on the football field, Ham can be found hosting many charity events from his recent football camp in Sioux Falls, hosting Adam Thielen’s celebrity softball game or events for his own family’s charity the Ham Family Scholarship Fund.10:16Now PlayingPaused
- Wan'Dale Robinson and Jermaine Eluemunor excited for their respective roles with the 2024 GiantsGiants wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson and offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunore spoke with the media at minicamp on Wednesday to discuss their excitement with their roles within their position groups with the Giants heading into the 2024 season.4:15Now PlayingPaused
- Urlacher, Bettis Jr. follow father's footsteps to alma mater, Notre DamePro Football Hall of Famers Brian Urlacher and Jerome Bettis discuss their sons’ journeys to play at their alma mater, Notre Dame, and what it means to follow in their footsteps.<p><em><a href="https://www.nbcsportschicago.com/news/nfl-urlacher-jerome-bettis-sons-notre-dame-fathers-day/568638/?partner=yahoo&cid=yahoo">Urlacher, Bettis Jr. follow father's footsteps to alma mater, Notre Dame</a> originally appeared on <a href="https://www.nbcsportschicago.com?cid=yahoo">NBC Sports Chicago</a></em></p>2:10Now PlayingPaused
James Rendell on his journey from Australian Rules Football to Notre Dame football
Notre Dame football punter James Rendell, transfers Beaux Collins and Rod Heard II address media on June 20, 2024 at Irish Athletic Complex.