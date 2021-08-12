James Proche II continues scorching start to training camp during Wednesday’s practice

The Baltimore Ravens have seen wide receiver James Proche II get off to an extremely hot start during 2021 training camp. The wideout was considered on the bubble heading into practices this year due to Baltimore’s depth at receiver, but has quickly shown that he is more than deserving of a roster spot.

Proche has stacked great practice after great practice, and that didn’t change on Wednesday. The former SMU star stood out once again, coming up with multiple big plays.

James Proche was the star of red-zone 1-on-1s. Again. 1️⃣Beat Marlon Humphrey on a fade

2️⃣Went outside-In with release for win vs. DeShon Elliott

3️⃣Made a one-handed catch over Elliott … but got just one foot in

4️⃣Broke away from Humphrey at last moment for strong-hands grab — Jonas Shaffer (@jonas_shaffer) August 11, 2021

Lamar and the quarterbacks favoring TEs with Watkins, Hollywood and Bateman all out. In the first 11s series, Jackson completed a big gain to Andrews before connecting with Tomlinson on back-to-back throws which resulted in a touchdown. — Kyle P Barber (@KylePBarber) August 11, 2021

A sticky, slower practice ends without incident. Lamar Jackson had a strong day considering, well, everything. He was 8-for-12 in 11-on-11 and 9-for-10 in 7-on-7 work. James Proche and Mark Andrews stood out. Chris Westry had a nice morning, including a PBU deep vs. Duvernay. — Jonas Shaffer (@jonas_shaffer) August 11, 2021

In that same period, CB Chris Westry won two battles, first against Jaylon Moore and then against Michael Dereus. After one of them. coach John Harbaugh had a long chat with Westry, whose stock is on the rise. — Bo Smolka (@bsmolka) August 11, 2021

Ar’Darius Washington goes stride for stride with Proche. Both go to catch the ball, both with arms wrapped around it for multiple yards before falling down and Proche coming up with the ball. Wild play. — Kyle P Barber (@KylePBarber) August 11, 2021

Lamar Jackson had his most accurate day in what was the hottest practice of training camp. By my count, Jackson was 17-of-22 (77%) in seven-on-seven & team drills. Five of his completions went to, not surprisingly, tight end Mark Andrews. — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) August 11, 2021

Daelin Hayes with two pressures already. Looking fast. — Kyle P Barber (@KylePBarber) August 11, 2021

Ravens G Ben Cleveland left the field about an hour into practice. That meant Ravens went most of practice without top three picks. Rashod Bateman and Odafe Oweh didn’t practice. — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) August 11, 2021

Ronnie Stanley practiced a little but not in full-team drills. Ben Cleveland dipped out early, not a good sign. Bradley Bozeman made it through the whole practice, a good sign. On defense, Daelin Hayes headed inside early. — Jonas Shaffer (@jonas_shaffer) August 11, 2021

Proche continued his dominant training camp, as did cornerback Chris Westry, who has come on strong himself. Lamar Jackson also had a good day of practice, so overall it was a good day despite it being extremely hot out. However, many players missed practice due to veteran days or injuries. Players like wide receiver Sammy Watkins and tackle Alejandro Villanueva got their vet days, but a new development was rookie edge rusher Odafe Oweh missing practice.

Story continues

Not sure. His shoe was off in Monday's practice and he was getting his foot/ankle looked at, but he finished practice and he practiced yesterday. So not sure if it's related to the foot/ankle thing. — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) August 11, 2021

With the Ravens set to take on the New Orleans Saints in their first preseason action of 2021, they’ll get to see plenty of their players in action. However, the team might be a bit short handed due to the injures that many of their players have sustained. Nonetheless, players like Proche, Westry and others will look to translate their play on the practice field over to live game action.