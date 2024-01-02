James Pearce Jr. scores on first career touchdown

Tennessee defensive lineman James Pearce Jr. concluded his sophomore season on Monday in the Vols’ 35-0 win versus Iowa in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl.

Pearce Jr. recorded three tackles, one sack, one tackle for a loss, one interception, one touchdown and one forced fumble against the Hawkeyes. He scored on a 52-yard interception for his first career touchdown.

The 6-foot-5, 242-pound defensive lineman discussed Tennessee’s victory after the game.

“We always want to come out and dominate at a really high level no matter who we are playing,” Pearce Jr. said.

Pearce Jr. recorded 24 tackles, 13 tackles for a loss and 8.5 sacks during the 2023 season.

