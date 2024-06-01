James Pearce Jr. projected as top overall NFL draft pick

Tennessee junior defensive lineman James Pearce Jr. is projected as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft by Touchdown Wire.

He is projected to be drafted by Carolina.

The Charlotte, North Carolina native has appeared in 26 games in two seasons at Tennessee. He was voted a 2023 First-Team All-SEC standout by both the league’s coaches and the Associated Press.

Pearce Jr. recorded 33 tackles, 21 solo tackles, 16.5 tackles for a loss, 12 sacks, 17 quarterback hurries, two forced fumbles and two pass breakups.

He returned an interception for a touchdown against Iowa in the 2024 Cheez-It Citrus Bowl.

In the Vols,’ 35-0, victory over the Hawkeyes, Pearce Jr. totaled three tackles, one tackle for a loss and one sack.

Pearce Jr. finished the 2023 season with 28 tackles, 14.5 tackles for a loss and 10 sacks.

