James Pearce Jr. named SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week

Tennessee sophomore defensive end James Pearce Jr. was named Southeastern Conference Defensive Lineman of the Week.

Pearce Jr. recorded three tackles, two tackles for a loss, two sacks and one quarterback hurry in Tennessee’s, 41-20, win versus South Carolina in Week 5.

Saturday’s performance marked the second time this season Pearce Jr. has recorded multiple sacks in a contest.

Pearce Jr. is the second Tennessee player to receive SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week honors in 2023. Tyler Baron earned SEC honors after Tennessee’s, 49-13, season-opening win against Virginia.

Tennessee has an open date in Week 6.

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

🏈 WK5 | SEC Football Player of the Week DEFENSIVE LINE: James Pearce Jr. @Vol_Football x #SECFB pic.twitter.com/VJO5z3bu4g — Southeastern Conference (@SEC) October 2, 2023

