James Pearce Jr. leads dominant Tennessee football defense with pick-six in Citrus Bowl

Tennessee football edge rusher James Pearce Jr. capped off a tremendous sophomore season with a dominant performance against Iowa on Monday during the 2024 Citrus Bowl in Orlando.

Pearce intercepted Iowa's Deacon Hill and returned it 52 yards for a Vols touchdown early in the fourth quarter. Tennessee's lead was extended to 28-0, an insurmountable obstacle for an Iowa offense that averaged less than three yards per play through three quarters.

The Vols' leader in sacks created a turnover on the previous Iowa offensive possession, sacking Hill and forcing a fumble inside the Hawkeyes' 5-yard line that was recovered by Tennessee. The strip-sack led to a Nico Iamaleava touchdown run.

Pearce earned All-SEC honors after totaling 8.5 sacks and 13 tackles for a loss in the regular season. His speed and bend off the edge has been trouble for SEC offensive tackles all year.

Citrus Bowl MVP voters will have quite the choice between Pearce and Iamaleava, who tied a program record for most rushing touchdowns in a bowl game with three TDs in his first career start. Tennessee's defense has been dominant against the worst offense in FBS, shutting the Hawkeyes out through three quarters and change while producing three turnovers.

