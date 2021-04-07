James Paxton heads to IL as Mariners await MRI results

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
TIM BOOTH
·2 min read
  • Seattle Mariners starting pitcher James Paxton, right, reacts near the mound after experiencing an injury during the second inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox, Tuesday, April 6, 2021, in Seattle. Paxton left the game and the White Sox won 10-4. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
  • Seattle Mariners starting pitcher James Paxton, right, reacts on the mound after an injury during the second inning of the team's baseball game against the Chicago White Sox, Tuesday, April 6, 2021, in Seattle. Paxton left the game and was replaced by Nick Margevicius. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
  • Seattle Mariners left fielder Jake Fraley makes a diving catch for an out on a line drive hit by Chicago White Sox's Yoan Moncada during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, April 6, 2021, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
1 / 3

White Sox Mariners Baseball

Seattle Mariners starting pitcher James Paxton, right, reacts near the mound after experiencing an injury during the second inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox, Tuesday, April 6, 2021, in Seattle. Paxton left the game and the White Sox won 10-4. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Mariners placed left-handed starter James Paxton on the 10-day injured list Wednesday with a forearm strain in his pitching arm.

Seattle also put starting left fielder Jake Fraley on the 10-day IL with a left hamstring strain he suffered while making a diving catch in Tuesday’s loss to the Chicago White Sox.

Manager Scott Servais said both players underwent MRIs on Wednesday morning and the team was still awaiting results. Paxton left in the second inning after just 24 pitches, grimacing after throwing a 92 mph fastball to Andrew Vaughn. It was the first start of his second stint with Seattle.

“Leaving last night he was a little bit more optimistic that it wasn’t anything too serious. I know he woke up today and it’s stiff as expected,” Servais said of Paxton. “Really, it’s hard to speculate until you know exactly what’s going on there and the only way you’re going to know is you get the reading on the MRI.”

Seattle recalled outfielder Braden Bishop and right-hander Ljay Newsome from its alternate training site to take the roster spots of both players. Newsome will move into the bullpen and Nick Margevicius will take Paxton’s spot in the starting rotation. Margevicius threw 3 2/3 innings of relief after Paxton was injured.

Fraley had just one hit in 10 at-bats to begin the season, but had reached base eight times via walk. There were fans clamoring for top prospect Jarred Kelenic to be called up to take Fraley’s spot, but Servais said the team is remaining patient with the development of Seattle’s younger players.

“You don’t want to just all of a sudden derail everything and something you firmly believe in because now there’s a roster spot open or you need to fill it or whatnot,” Servais said. “I don’t think that’s good development strategy at all so we stick with the plan there.”

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Recommended Stories

  • Holly Holm down to rematch returning Miesha Tate: ‘I always like to avenge losses’

    Holly Holm hopes she gets the chance to cross paths with Miesha Tate again now that her former foe is back to active competition.

  • Report: ESPN, former Celtics legend Paul Pierce split after wild Instagram Live

    Paul Pierce went live on Instagram on Friday night in a room full of dancers while drinking, smoking and playing poker with friends.

  • Masters 2021: Tiger Woods ribs Dustin Johnson from afar

    Even though he's in Florida recovering from a car crash, Tiger Woods is never far from anyone's thoughts at Augusta National.

  • Darnold traded to Panthers, plus what to make of Bills, Chiefs, Chargers and Jags offseasons

    Scott Pianowski & Matt Harmon pilot the podcast this Tuesday evening, twenty-four hours after the New York Jets dealt former third overall pick Sam Darnold to the Carolina Panthers after an underwhelming three years in the Big Apple.

  • Gragson plans to have conversation with Hemric before Martinsville race

    Nearly two weeks after their post-race fisticuffs at Atlanta Motor Speedway, Noah Gragson would still like to discuss the incident with Daniel Hemric. To refresh your memory, the two drivers tangled during a late-race pit stop in the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at the 1.54-mile Georgia track. Hemric overshot his pit stall, which slowed up […]

  • MLB betting: A .219 hitter's 9th-inning home run won a 10-team parlay worth $72K

    It took multiple extra inning games and two ninth-inning home runs to complete a miraculous 10-team parlay.

  • Yankees make puzzling trade for Rougned Odor

    The Yankees grabbed another power bat for their bench.

  • Demetrious Johnson taking Adriano Moraes seriously, laughs off proving anything to Dana White

    Former UFC flyweight champion and winner of the ONE Championship flyweight grand prix, Demetrious ”Mighty Mouse” Johnson, spoke at virtual media day for ONE on TNT ahead of challenging Adriano Moraes for the ONE flyweight championship. Despite holding the flyweight belt for over six years over the course of two title reigns in the promotion along with a five-inch height advantage, Moraes is an underdog against Mighty Mouse. While Johnson will not underestimate Moraes in any capacity, he is particularly complimentary of Moraes’ ability in the grappling department. “I think his greatest strength is his grappling. I think he’s very long for the division, very tall and he has those long legs,” said Johnson. “Phenomenal grappler. He likes to get on people’s backs, lock up the body triangle.” Johnson referenced his fight against Tatsumitsu Wada in August 2019. Wada got Johnson’s back and maintained control in that position for roughly three minutes. Mighty Mouse is cognizant of the fact that he must avoid similar circumstances with Moraes, a BJJ black belt. “I didn’t really take any damage from Tatsumitsu Wada being on my back, but that’s three minutes of me that I could’ve been working trying to finish a fight,” Johnson said. “Passing guard. Throwing elbows. Anything. So that’s the biggest strength that I believe Adriano has.” Johnson also spoke of Moraes’ approach to talk trash ahead of the fight. Mighty Mouse is frequently recognized by many as one of if not the greatest MMA fighter of all-time. Some fighters, like John Dodson, took a similar route ahead of their fight, yet a significant amount of Johnson’s opponents were solely focused on how to beat him let alone attempt to get in his head. “I haven’t really followed his career, so I don’t know how he approaches his fights. So this is I guess new to me,” Johnson said. “But I’ve had trash talk before in my fights, fighting John Dodson. I think John Dodson is the only one who really talked crap. But yeah, it’s just the way [Moraes] likes to take it if he wants it.” Despite Moraes’ trash talk, Johnson holds Moraes in high regard when it comes to his talent compared to past opponents. Demetrious Johnson notches the submission victory What does Demetrious Johnson have to prove to Dana White? “He’s up there. He’s my next biggest fight, he’s my next challenge,” Johnson said. Johnson also provided reasoning for why Moraes might not necessarily be a household name in MMA. “He hasn’t done any work on the U.S. soil, right? I believe the only reason my name is big on the U.S. soil and in Asia as well is for what I’ve done on American soil and how I've gone about my career,” Johnson said. “I think that’s what kind of elevated my name, essentially.” Perhaps Johnson’s most notable response during media day was when a journalist asked what it would mean to his legacy to show UFC president Dana White that he was still at the top of the heap with a victory over Moraes. Mighty Mouse burst out laughing. “It’s not important at all. I think the world knows where my skill set is,” Johnson said in between laughter. “I’m not worried about showing anything to Dana White.” Regardless, Johnson will show the world what he has in store for Adriano Moraes at “ONE on TNT I” on Wednesday, April 7. Bellator 255 Highlights: Patricio Pitbull chokes out Emmanuel Sanchez! Check out highlights from Demetrious Johnson winning the ONE Flyweight Grand Prix (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

  • Ex-UFC champs Eddie Alvarez, Demetrious Johnson set to grow ONE's U.S. fanbase

    ONE is counting on Johnson and Alvarez to help it build a broader fanbase in the U.S.

  • Video: Does Jon Jones, Francis Ngannou or UFC need superfight the most?

    Everyone wants to see Francis Ngannou make his first UFC heavyweight title defense against Jon Jones, but it's not looking good.

  • Norman Powell with a dunk vs the LA Clippers

    Norman Powell (Portland Trail Blazers) with a dunk vs the LA Clippers, 04/06/2021

  • Report: Davion Mitchell declaring for NBA draft after leading Baylor to championship

    After an excellent performance against Gonzaga in the national title game, Davion Mitchell is headed to the NBA.

  • 2021 NFL draft: Clemson's Travis Etienne will add explosiveness to a backfield

    We continue on with our top 100 prospects in the 2021 NFL draft with No. 34 overall — a home-run hitter with massive production the past four years.

  • Champions League ref caught on video asking for Erling Haaland's autograph after enormous blown call

    Probably not what UEFA wants to see.

  • Jamel Herring recaps win over Carl Frampton, eyes Oscar Valdez next

    WBO super featherweight champion Jamel Herring breaks down his big win against Carl Frampton and says his main priority now is to unify titles with WBC champion Oscar Valdez.

  • Masters 2021 predictions: from Green Jacket winner to Brits who will shine

    Back in its usual April slot at Augusta National Golf Club, the 85th Masters returns with world number one Dustin Johnson bidding to retain the title he won in November. But as ever with Augusta, there are plenty more sub-plots than that, such as England's Lee Westwood bidding to break Jack Nicklaus' record and become the oldest player to win the Masters. From veterans still grinding it out to emerging names throwing their hat into the ring, it promises to be anything but dull. With that in mind, Telegraph Sport offers up our key predictions, from picking a winner through to a big name unlikely to make the cut. Masters 2021: Tee times for first round, how to watch and latest odds James Corrigan Winner: Justin Thomas won The Players last month and the exuberant American's form stands out among the favourites. Has been spending time with Tiger Woods of late and will have an informed gameplan. The fast and firm conditions suit. Brit who will shine: What a story it would be if Lee Westwood at the age of 47 could become the oldest ever winner of The Masters. I will be surprised if he is outside the top 15. Loves Augusta and in wonderful form. Veteran who will roll back the years: Westwood should probably count in this, but that would be offensive. Bernhard Langer will probably make the cut at 63 and everyone will be shocked, but not really. In these conditions, he could make the top 25. Youngster who will make a name for himself: Scotland has a brave new hope in Bob MacIntyre. The 24-year-old left-hander has a Shinty background and a fighter's hear. The debutant can put Oban on the map - or at least pinpoint exactly where it is up there in the beautiful Highlands. Big name to miss the cut: Bryson DeChambeau was sent from heaven for golf writers and the longer he is on the leaderboard the better for every story concerned. But he doesn't get Augusta and this week is not the time for bravado. How Bryson DeChambeau is built to hit hard - and very, very long

  • Reports: Arizona fires head coach Sean Miller after 12 seasons

    Sean Miller coached the Wildcats to seven NCAA tournaments, including three trips to the Elite Eight, but Arizona was recently hit with multiple NCAA violations.

  • UFC Vegas 23 betting preview: Will Kevin Holland upset Marvin Vettori?

    On Saturday (3 p.m. ET, ABC), Holland will step in for fifth-ranked Darren Till, who suffered a broken collarbone in training, and will face No. 6 Marvin Vettori at Apex.

  • Guram Kutateladze won’t let Paddy Pimblett’s ‘disgusting’ comments slide, vows to make him pay

    Guram Kutateladze's callout of Paddy Pimblett turned a little ugly, and he's not willing to let him off the hook.

  • Robby Anderson thinks Sam Darnold will flourish away from Jets: 'He didn't have the best supporting cast'

    Robby Anderson is excited to be reunited with Sam Darnold.