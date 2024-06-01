James Partlow takes fifth in mile run at HOKA Festival of Miles

Even though he was in the middle of a hotly contested race with his prestigious peers, James Partlow took note of the surroundings as his red mop-top blew back in the breeze he helped create while propelling himself forward at a terrific rate of speed.

He had really never seen anything like it.

Entering the homestretch of the Championship Mile run Thursday at the HOKA Festival of Miles, the packed stands came to a crescendo under the St. Louis University High School stadium lights for the elite crew of runners that Partlow was amid as he tried to crack the rare ranks: High schoolers who have raced the distance in less than 4 minutes.

“It was an amazing experience and the best atmosphere at a meet I’ve ever been to,” Partlow said Friday via text message while still in Missouri. “The crowd was going crazy at all points of the race and it was so much fun and [to] be racing against the best high schoolers in the nation.”

With the crowd and incredible field pushing Partlow, the recent Thomas Johnson graduate motored to a fifth-place finish in a race that was won by record-breaking Pennsylvanian Drew Griffith.

Partlow completed those four laps in a shockingly fast time that solidifies his standing as the greatest distance runner ever produced by Frederick County: 4 minutes, 3.21 seconds.

Though he was pleased with the way he handled the entire event, he wasn’t fully satisfied.

“I ran the race well and kept a level head about racing top-end guys,” Partlow said, “but I was kinda disappointed I didn’t break [4 minutes.] I’m not going to lie.”

He said the 4-minute barrier has “been in the back of my mind” for weeks — since he clocked a 1,500-meter time of 3:47.21 last month at the Virginia High Performance meet at University of Virginia, where he qualified for the HOKA race.

Regardless, his time Thursday was the eighth fastest in the nation this year, according to Athletic.net.

In terms of Maryland history, it was the second fastest mile ever run by a high school boy, according to a list on md.milesplit.com. Partlow trails only Tinoda Matsatsa (St. Andrews Episcopal, 3:58.70, 2023).

And he’s now just ahead of Matt Centrowitz (Broadneck, 4:03.47, 2007) — the 2016 Olympic gold medalist at 1,500 meters.

That’s not all.

While Partlow’s official mile time was his personal best, he actually set two others on his way to the finish line Thursday night. Thanks to Fully Automatic Timing cameras set up at three points during the race, Partlow also recorded personal records at 1,500 meters (3:46.07) and 1,600 meters (4:01.60).

“Pretty cool to get 3 PRs in the same race!” Larry O’Hara, TJ’s distance coach, wrote in an email.

It has been a year of impressive achievements for Partlow, who won the 4A state cross-country title in the fall, followed by 4A state golds in indoor (two) and outdoor (two) track, while leading TJ to team titles at both MPSSAA meets.

He also earned All-American status at Nike Cross Nationals in November and Nike Indoor Nationals (for the 3,200) in March.

Before Partlow heads off to the Naval Academy, where he’ll continue his running career, he is slated to run the 1,600 and 4x800 relay — and maybe the 3,200, he said — at Nike Outdoor Nationals from June 12-15 in Oregon. In the relay, he’ll be joined by TJ teammates Jonathan Barrett-Luna, Jonathan Regules and Vaughn Ditching.

In Oregon, he’ll also get another chance to mingle and compete with high school runners from across the country that he has come to know well — a top-notch class of which he is a full-fledged member.