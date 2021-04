Reuters

Ninth seed Fognini was trailing 6-0 4-4 against Spain's Zapata Miralles when a line judge reported him for using foul language following a foot fault. Fognini had been given a warning earlier in the match and when the chair umpire informed him of the decision to default him, the 33-year-old stormed off the court. "I didn't tell him anything," Fognini shouted, breaking his racket at the net and throwing it away in frustration as he left the court.