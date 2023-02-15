James Palmer and Kimmi Chex preview Chiefs Super Bowl LVII parade route
NFL Network's James Palmer and Kimmi Chex preview the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl LVII parade route.
NFL Network's James Palmer and Kimmi Chex preview the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl LVII parade route.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Mahomes led his side to glory against the Philadelphia Eagles
The 2023 NFL head coaching cycle is over. Let's look at which teams might have a head coaching vacancy to fill this time next year.
Derek Carr is gone, after nine years. So who will be this year’s quarterback of the Raiders? Coach Josh McDaniels has plenty of choices. It makes sense to keep eyes on someone with whom McDaniels has worked in the past, in addition to any rookies to whom he may take a shine. The top candidates [more]
Twelve NFL teams are still seeking their first Super Bowl title, including four that have never played in the big game.
This was a great example of how well quarterback Patrick Mahomes and center Creed Humphrey work together for the Chiefs.
NFL.com released a new mock draft, and it has Ryan Poles working the phones like crazy with three first-round trades.
The football star had the revelation about his bonus shortly after the game
Derek Carr is on the open market after being released by the Las Vegas Raiders. What other NFL franchises make sense for the 31-year-old QB?
The hire of Shane Steichen should firmly close the door on the Colts' revolving veteran quarterback carousel.
One of the biggest decisions that Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni faced in Super Bowl LVII came on a fourth-and-six from the Chiefs’ 15-yard-line with the Eagles up 24-21 late in the third quarter. Sirianni had gone for it on a fourth down in field goal range a few plays earlier and he did it [more]
Aaron Rodgers used his time on "The Pat McAfee Show" Tuesday to call out the media over reports around his upcoming darkness retreat.
Chiefs coach Andy Reid said after his team shook off a 10-point halftime deficit to win Super Bowl LVII that the longer halftime helped. Reid said that he had the time to first sit down with his assistant coaches to talk about how they needed to adjust while the players took a break, and after [more]
The Kansas City Chiefs rallied to beat the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 in Super Bowl LVII, but the game was decided on a lot more than a holding penalty.
Jalen Hurts is about to get paid - like, PAID - and he's going to be worth it, but it'll present the Eagles with a new set of problems. By Adam Hermann
The Eagles were beat on nearly identical plays by the Chiefs, who saw Doug Pederson's play work earlier in the season. By Dave Zangaro
Beyond the obvious, here's why the Eagles' Super Bowl defeat to the Chiefs should sting. By Dave Zangaro
The former Dublin Coffman High School and Kentucky sprinter had another record-breaking weekend.
For all the convoluted, complicated combinations of letters, numbers, and/or words that become NFL plays, they can be a lot simpler. The play that put the Chiefs ahead for the first time in Super Bowl LVII had only two words in the call. Corn dog. That’s the name of the snap that featured received Kadarius [more]
At the end of Super Bowl 57 the Kansas City Chiefs were victorious. As their players stormed the field to celebrate with their teammates and families, a former Michigan quarterback took a break from the celebration to announce he was retiring. Henne has served as the primary backup in Kansas City for the last 4 seasons.
Klay Thompson got the best of Rocco in a friendly game of chess during their Super Bowl Sunday commercial.