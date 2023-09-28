James Outman's solo homer (23)
James Outman hits a solo home run to right field in the top of the 3rd inning to give the Dodgers a 1-0 lead
It hasn't been an easy season for the Dodgers, but they still rule the NL West.
The longtime Guardians manager is expected to retire after this season.
The No. 1-overall pick was back on the field for the first time in more than a week, and the signs point to him starting against the Vikings.
You read that right. Jalon Daniels & Co. could pose some problems for the Longhorns.
Vincent Goodwill is joined by Dan Devine for a quick reaction to the surprise 3-team trade that sent longtime Portland Trail Blazer Damian Lillard to the Milwaukee Bucks.
Fantasy basketball analyst Dan Titus breaks down the monster, long-awaited Damian Lillard trade.
Jason Fitz is joined by senior NFL reporters Charles Robinson and Jori Epstein to pull back the curtain and give an insider's perspective on the latest news around the NFL. The trio start with the Los Angeles Chargers and Mike Williams, who is out for the season with a torn ACL. Next, they discuss C.J. Stroud's breakout game and the future of the Houston Texans. Davante Adams has hinted that he'll potentially want out of Las Vegas if they continue losing, and Charles breaks down how it could happen. In other news, the Caleb Williams sweepstakes are on, and the hosts discuss whether or not Williams would actually go back to school another year. The Chicago Bears appear to be the odds-on favorite through three weeks. Later, Jason, Jori and Charles pull back the curtain on the latest stories around the NFL and how they're being handled in NFL front offices. The rumor that owners were upset about the Miami Dolphins running up the score last weekend was just that: a rumor, but on the other side of the field, the Denver Broncos are changing their mentality in the locker room after the historic loss. New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh has stayed consistent in his belief in Zach Wilson, but Charles is worried this could become a repeat of last season, when the defense began to turn on leadership for not holding Wilson accountable.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don exposes some fraudulent stats as we get closer to Week 4's fantasy action.
Patrick Reed filed two lawsuits against 18 journalists and media organizations last year seeking more than a combined $1 billion.
Lillard is reportedly headed to Milwaukee in a three-team deal with the Suns.
The Bucks surprised everyone with a massive trade on Wednesday.
Sample sizes are tricky three weeks in, but there's no denying that Dallas has been deficient so far in one key area. And Zeke helped them solve that in the past.
The point spread for Broncos vs. Bears is telling.
With his win in the playoff-opening Southern 500 on Sunday, Kyle Larson clinched entry into the NASCAR Cup Series postseason Round of 12.
Hammon also called for the votes to be made public in light of someone placing Wilson fourth on their ballot.
Weigman was injured in the second half of the Aggies' win over Auburn.
It's nearly tee time for the 2023 Ryder Cup. Here's what you need to know.
Busch has four finishes outside the top 30 over his past 11 races and sits last among playoff drivers after crashing at Texas.
The Mariners snapped a four-game losing streak and moved to a half-game back of the Astros for the third AL wild-card spot.
On this week's 'Ekeler's Edge' the L.A. Chargers RB provides an update on his injury and does a deep film study with Matt Harmon on the Miami Dolphins historic 70-point performance.