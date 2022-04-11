Free agent tight end James O'Shaughnessy‘s search for a new job took him to Chicago Monday.

According to multiple reports, O’Shaughnessy visited with the Bears. He’s also visited the Raiders this offseason.

O’Shaughnessy spent the last five seasons with the Jaguars and appeared in 57 games over that time. He had 104 catches for 1,022 yards and three touchdowns in those contests.

O’Shaughnessy entered the league as a Chiefs fifth-round pick in 2015 and played two seasons in Kansas City before being traded to the Patriots. He was waived before playing any regular season games for the team and was claimed by Jacksonville the next day.

The Bears recently signed Ryan Griffin to go with Cole Kmet and Jesper Horsted on the tight end depth chart.

James O’Shaughnessy visited Bears originally appeared on Pro Football Talk