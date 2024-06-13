James Monroe's Julie Bradley is WVSACA volleyball coach of the year

Jun. 13—James Monroe volleyball coach Julie Bradley is among ten West Virginia school administrators and coaches who will be recogized by the WVSACA at Saturday's North-South Football Classic at South Charleston High School. Other WVSACA members who will be recognized include Doddridge County's Scott Cochran (High School's Principal of the Year); Williamstown High School girls basketball coach Fred Sauro; Ravenswood boys basketball coach Mick Price; North Marion football Coach Daran Hays; St. Mary's Cross Country coach Steve Nutter; Petersburg softball coach Dwayne 'Bubba' Hedrick; Jefferson County's David Viands (Athletic Director of the Year); Wheeling Park track and field coach Andy Fletcher and Barracksville Middle School's Gary Lanham, (Middle School Coach of the Year).