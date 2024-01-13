James Mitchell has surgery on his hand

Lions tight end James Mitchell went from being a full participant in Wednesday’s practice to now ruled out for Detroit’s wild card game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. He suffered a hand injury during Thursday’s practice session.

Thanks to his social media, it’s clear Mitchell’s injury was not a minor one.

Mitchell’s partner posted on her Instagram story a picture of Mitchell in his hospital bed. His left hand is heavily wrapped after the surgery. Mitchell shared the story on his own social media channels.

It looks like Mitchell will be heading to the injured reserve when the Lions announce their roster moves later on Saturday.

