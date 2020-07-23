James Milner calls Manchester United ‘f****** w******’ during Liverpool Premier League trophy celebrations

James Milner was heard calling Manchester United 'f****** w******' during Liverpool's title celebrations: Instagram/@gwijnaldum

James Milner took aim at Manchester United during Liverpool’s Premier League title celebrations after calling their fierce rivals “f****** w******” moments before Jordan Henderson lifted the trophy.

The former England international collected the third Premier League winners’ medal of his career, having twice been crowned champions of England with Manchester City before moving to Anfield in 2015.

But after securing the title with Jurgen Klopp’s side, the 34-year-old admitted that it was the first time in his life that he had been pleased to see red ribbons attached to the Premier League trophy, with celebrations always tailored to meet the champions’ club colours.

A childhood Leeds United fan, Milner made his name at Elland Road before stints with Newcastle United and Aston Villa was followed by him joining City in 2010, strengthening the rivals that he felt with the Old Trafford club.

However, the move to Liverpool cemented that rivalry with United, and as he finally got his hands on the Premier League trophy that Liverpool have powered their way towards this season, Milner could not help himself in taking a swipe at their north-west neighbours.

“It’s the first time I ever wanted a red ribbon,” Milner was heard saying on a live Instagram broadcast by teammate Georginio Wijnaldum, who was broadcasting the jubilant scenes from his mobile phone.

“It’s always been United before. F****** w******.”

It’s likely that Milner was completely unaware that Wijnaldum was broadcasting the entire trophy presentation live, with his comments meant for the likes of Adam Lallana and Mohamed Salah as they collected their Premier League winners’ medals. Instead, it was broadcast live to more than 187,000 people who were watching the live video stream.