James McClean: Wrexham player 'makes no apology' over anti-monarchy song

Wrexham's James McClean says he makes no apology for singing an anti-monarchy song as the club celebrated promotion.

Ex-Republic of Ireland international McClean, 34, said he joined in with some Wrexham supporters as they chanted about how he "hates the King".

The incident took place during celebrations on the Stok Racecourse pitch after Wrexham sealed promotion to League One last weekend.

McClean confirmed a newspaper report of what happened on social media.

"Is this correct? Absolutely and I also sang at the top of my lungs," he wrote on Instagram.

"Do I make any apologies for doing so? Absolutely not."

McClean was celebrating Wrexham's 6-0 victory over Forest Green Rovers, which sealed their second successive promotion.

McClean has faced criticism from some fans throughout his career - which has included spells at Sunderland, Wigan Athletic, West Bromwich Albion and Stoke City - having continually refused to wear a Remembrance Day poppy on his shirt.

McClean is from Derry, where in 1972 British soldiers shot civilian protestors during Bloody Sunday. Thirteen people were killed and a 14th person died later.

Last month, the Prince of Wales visited Wrexham to mark St David's Day.

He was pictured pulling a pint with Wrexham's Hollywood owner Rob McElhenney and was presented with a Wrexham shirt with 'William' printed on the back.

Wrexham have been asked for comment on the McClean chanting incident.

McClean has made 42 appearances, scoring four goals, since joining the north Wales club from Wigan last August.