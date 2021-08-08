James McCann says Mets need to have 'sense of urgency' after tough loss to Phillies

James McCann swing HR blue jersey

Mets catcher James McCann spoke about the team's struggles as of late after their 5-3 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday night.

"For me as a player, I sit back and it's easy to make excuses, it's always easy to make excuses, it's easy to say, 'this guys made a good pitch' or whatever, " McCann said. "But at the end of the day you kind of just have to own it. We haven't been coming in big spots as a team, we haven't been getting enough base runners as a team.

"But at the same time we can sit there and point fingers at hard hit balls that are going right at at guys... There's all sorts of examples like that, that if the ball bounces in our favor it's a different outcome, but that's not what's happening. You can't make excuses, you just have to own it and keep working and trust the process."

The Mets have gone 2-8 over their last 10 games, falling to 1.5 games behind the Phillies for first place in the NL East. McCann spoke about guys wanting to come up in the clutch, and that they don't need to go online to hear about their struggles.

"It's easy to get caught up in the human nature of a situation," McCann said. "We don't need to get on Twitter, don't need to turn on the TV to know that we're not coming through in the big spots right now. Guys know it. We know that we need a big hit here, we need a big hit there. Guys put pressure on themselves to be the guy to get the big hit.

"I really think that hitting is contagious. All it takes is one day of the ball bouncing our way, and the next thing you know we're talking about everyone in our lineup one through nine is coming through in a big spot."



After being shutout for eight innings and managing just two hits all night heading into the ninth, Michael Conforto launched a solo home run to put the Mets on the board. The contagious hitting that McCann spoke about was then put on display, as Jonathan Villar and McCann both went deep to make it back-to-back-to-back homers.

The ninth inning rally came up short, as the Phillies extended their lead in the standings. McCann talked about the heated race in the division, saying that the Mets need to focus on themselves and not worry about what people on the outside are saying.

"There has to be a sense of urgency, I agree with that," McCann said. "You can't keep saying, 'we'll get them tomorrow, we'll get them tomorrow, we'll get them tomorrow', because next thing you know you'll look up and be in the middle of September and it'll be too late. So there does have to be a sense or urgency, but there's a difference in a sense of urgency and panic.

"Just like you said, we've lost 5.5 games in the standings in 10 days, you can gain 5.5 games in the standings in 10 days. And that's the way we look at it, we can't get caught up in the negativity. We got to stay within ourselves and don't listen to the outside noise."