James Madison's Noah Freidel issued flagrant for hard foul on Duke's Jaylen Blakes

BROOKLYN, N.Y. — Duke basketball's Jaylen Blakes left the second half Sunday following James Madison guard Noah Freidel's flagrant foul in a second-round NCAA Tournament game at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

On a fast break, Blakes rose for a one-handed dunk attempt, but Freidel fouled the Duke player and was issued a flagrant, which was upheld upon officials' review.

Blakes fell hard to the floor but remained on the bench to watch the rest of the game. Duke was leading 79-46 with 8:14 left in regulation at the time of the foul.

