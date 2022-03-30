James Madison, Welcome To The Show: 22 Thoughts For 2022, No. 19

22 College Football Thoughts for 2022, No. 19: It’s going to be a fun year for a James Madison fan base that gets a chance to shine in the spotlight.

19. James Madison is going to be a whole lot of instant fun

The Dukes are going from the Colonial Athletic Association into the FBS world as they rise up and join the Sun Belt this season.

No waiting period. No passing go. They’re in, they’re about to play an adult table schedule, and the fan base is eating up every step of the process.

This isn’t just some cute story. James Madison is coming off of three straight CAA championships and six of the last seven years. There’s no pressure in this first season at the adult table, but you’ll have to forgive the base if it doesn’t accept anything less than fun.

The pressure of winning a national title at the lower level is off, and no one’s expecting miracles this first year, but …

The schedule isn’t all that bad, but for now, JMU fans are enjoying the bigger spotlight and the higher status for a team whose time has come.

The program is going to be an extra jolt of energy.

It was a regular in the FCS playoffs, it’s got the talent to be competitive right away in its new league, and it’s about to add a whole lot of energy to the hottest conference in college football …

