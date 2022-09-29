James Madison vs Texas State prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 5, Saturday, October 1

James Madison vs Texas State How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 1

Game Time: 1:30 ET

Venue: Bridgeforth Stadium/Zane Shower Field, Harrisonburg, VA

How To Watch: ESPN+

Record: James Madison (3-0), Texas State (2-2)

James Madison vs Texas State Game Preview

Why Texas State Will Win

The Bobcats were rocked by Nevada and Baylor, were great against awful FIU and Houston Christian teams – they’re somewhere in the middle of all of that.

The passing game has been solid. It’s able to keep the chains moving, the ground game was good in the two wins, and the secondary has been solid so far even with Baylor and Nevada combining for nine touchdown passes.

As good as James Madison has been, the line is allowing plays in the backfield. Texas State can get behind the line, but …

Why James Madison Will Win

James Madison leads the nation in tackles for loss with close to 11 per game and it’s No. 1 against the run.

It’s not like it’s doing it against a slew of cupcakes. Norfolk State might not have been strong, but Middle Tennessee has been terrific ever since the opening day wipeout loss to the Dukes, and Appalachian State’s ground game is amazing.

JMU has allowed a net total of 79 yards rushing allowing fewer than yards per carry. The defense has been special, the offense is consistent and it’s not screwing up, and …

What’s Going To Happen

James Madison QB Todd Centeio has been fantastic.

In his sixth season, the former Temple Owl and Colorado State Ram is playing like a seasoned vet with 11 touchdown passes, no interceptions, and one touchdown pass.

The Texas State secondary has been solid so far, but that’s not going to be the problem.

The Bobcat offensive line that gives up too many plays behind the line will be what helps the Dukes pull away.

James Madison vs Texas State Prediction, Line

James Madison 37, Texas State 13

Line: James Madison -22, o/u: 51.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

James Madison vs Texas State Must See Rating (out of 5): 2

