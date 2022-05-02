James Madison University softball team cancels remainder of season following Lauren Bernett's death

The James Madison University softball team canceled the remainder of its 2022 season after the death of player Lauren Bernett last Monday.

Four games, one against Virginia and three against Elon, were affected. The Dukes had already canceled five games last week.

"This was an extremely difficult decision and one that was not made lightly," JMU head coach Loren LaPorte said. "We are so grateful for the support of our fans all season and for the love from the softball community during the past week. We will use this time to continue healing and to honor Lauren's memory while finishing the academic semester strong. Most importantly, we're thinking about our graduating seniors whose careers have come to an abrupt conclusion."

The Western Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Virginia said Thursday that Bernett, 20, died by suicide.

James Madison catcher Lauren Bernett during a NCAA softball game May 28, 2021.

If you or someone you know may be struggling with suicidal thoughts, you can call the U.S. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-TALK (8255) any time day or night. Crisis Text Line also provides free, 24/7, confidential support via text message to people in crisis when they dial 741741.

