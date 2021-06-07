James Madison softball set for elimination game after loss to Oklahoma originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

In the rematch of a game that ended in a thrilling win for James Madison softball, the Oklahoma Sooners got revenge this time around.

With a 6-3 victory, the No.1 Sooners have forced a third matchup between the two teams, with the next one featuring a spot in the championship series on the line.

While Odicci Alexander -- who has pitched all three games for James Madison in the World Series and made an incredible play in an upset over Oklahoma State -- was solid on the mound once again, the Sooners offense was able to enough to put six runs on the board. A three-run homer from Sara Jubas provided all the offense for the Dukes.

With the loss being James Madison's first of the Women's College World Series, the team still has a chance to continue its magical run. Now in an elimination game against Oklahoma, it will be win or go home. Should the team advance, it will play in a best-of-three series to determine the best team in all of college softball.

James Madison is tentatively set to take on the Sooners on Sunday night following the conclusion of the game between Alabama and Florida State. However, if the Seminoles win, the matchup will be moved to Monday.