James Madison rides strong pitching effort to 8-1 win over Bryant at Raleigh Regional

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Hunter Entsminger and three relievers scattered eight hits and James Madison defeated Bryant 8-1 on Saturday in an elimination game at the Raleigh Regional.

James Madison (35-24) stayed alive and on Sunday will play the loser of today's later game between regional host North Carolina State and South Carolina.

Bryant (36-21) was eliminated.

Entsminger (5-0, 2.54 ERA) threw 5 2/3 innings, allowing four hits and no runs. He struck out seven without any walks. Jackson Logar, Joe Vogatsky and Sean Culkin finished. In all, the four pitchers struck out nine and walked one.

The Dukes scored two runs in the first on a double by Fenwick Trimble and a single by Jason Schiavone. They led 4-0 into the eighth inning before Bryant's Zac Zyons scored on an outfield throwing error.

JMU added four runs in the bottom of the eighth, highlighted by a two-run, bases-loaded single by Coleman Calabrese.

