James Madison recruiting class boasts offensive gems

(Stats Perform) - Offensive players helped highlight James Madison's 19-player recruiting class on Wednesday.

Offensive lineman Tyshawn Wyatt from Richmond, Virginia, signed his National Letter of Intent to join a group from the December period which featured quarterback Kyle Adams from West Lafayette, Indiana, as well as running back Kaelon Black and offensive lineman Tyler Stephens, who both hail from Virginia Beach, Virginia.

Th 6-foot-4, 320-pound Wyatt chose James Madison over FBS offers from East Carolina, whose coach Mike Houston led the Dukes to the 2016 FCS national title, Kent State and Old Dominion.

This is coach Curt Cignetti's second recruiting class at JMU. His Dukes were the FCS runner-up in his first season, finishing 14-2 with an outright CAA Football title.

JAMES MADISON 2020 SIGNEES

Kyle Adams, QB, 6-1, 175, West Lafayette, Ind. (West Lafayette)

Payne Bauer, LB, 6-2, 235, Stephens City, Va. (Sherando)

Kaelon Black, RB, 5-10, 195, Virginia Beach, Va. (Salem)

Xavier Cokley, DB, 6-0, 185, Baltimore (Franklin)

*Stanley Hubbard, OL, 6-4, 300, Capitol Heights, Md. (St. John's College/UConn)

Mikail Kamara, DL, 6-1, 235, Ashburn, Va. (Stone Bridge)

Sammy Malignaggi, DB, 5-10, 180, Nashua, N.H. (Buckingham, Browne & Nichols)

Kelly Mitchell, TE, 6-3, 230, Roanoke, Va. (Hidden Valley)

*Abi N-Akonji, DL, 6-3, 250, Snellville, Ga. (South Gwinnett/Minnesota)

Seth Naotala, LB, 6-0, 230, Newport News, Va. (Woodside)

Tyler Negron, DL, 6-3, 275, Bristow, Va. (Patriot)

*Joe Joe Norwood, DB, 6-0, 195, Chattanooga, Tenn. (Brainerd/UMass)

Cole Potts, OL, 6-3, 300, Johnstown, Ohio (St. Francis DeSales)

Khurram Simpson, DL, 6-2, 240, West Orange, N.J. (Mater Dei Prep)

Chase Soper, ATH, 6-0, 205, Alexandria, Va. (Hayfield)

Tyler Stephens, OL, 6-5, 295, Virginia Beach, Va. (Ocean Lakes)

A.J. Webb, DB, 5-10, 175, Norfolk, Va. (Life Christian Academy)

Antwane Wells Jr., WR, 6-1, 195, Richmond, Va. (Highland Springs)

Tyshawn Wyatt, OL, 6-4, 320, Richmond, Va. (Henrico)

*-Transfer