James Madison pulls away from Towson 27-10

HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) -- Ben DiNucci passed for 201 yards and two touchdowns and the James Madison defense held Towson to 77 yards after the half for a 27-10 win on Saturday.

Percy Agyei-Obese ran 20 times for 111 yards and a TD, and Brandon Polk caught eight passes for 121 yards and a touchdown. DiNucci finished 14 of 25 with an interception for the Dukes (8-1, 5-0 Colonial Athletic Association), ranked second in the FCS Coaches Poll.

James Madison scored the final 20 points of the game. DiNucci's 9-yard TD pass to Riley Stapleton gave the Dukes the lead for good at 14-10 and his 60-yard toss to Polk made it 21-10 late in the second quarter.

Ethan Ratke added a chip shot field goal before the end of the half and another in the third quarter to cap the scoring.

Tom Flacco was 18 of 32 for 210 yards, a touchdown and an interception for the Tigers (4-4, 1-3).