James Madison Dukes Top 10 Players: College Football Preview 2022

James Madison Dukes Preview 2022: Who are the top 10 players going into the season?

James Madison Dukes Preview

Offense, Defense Breakdown | Keys To The Season

Season Prediction, What Will Happen | JMU Schedule

WR Kris Thornton, Sr.

The 5-8, 168-pound speedster started out his career with a solid 26 catches with three scores – averaging over 16 yards per catch – and last year he blew up with 83 grabs for 1,097 yards and 13 touchdowns with a rushing score.

OT Nick Kidwell, Jr.

6-6, 315. Versatile blocker going into his third year as a starter, working at guard a bit two years ago and settling into his tackle job. First Team All-CAA.

DE Isaak Ukwu, Sr.

6-3, 255. 46 tackles, 9 sacks, 16.5 TFL, 2 broken up passes

S Sam Kidd, Sr.

6-1, 197. 81 tackles, 1 sack, 6 TFL, 1 sack, 7 broken up passes in 35 games

S Chris Chukwuneke, Jr.

6-0, 178. 83 tackles, 1 INT, 3 broken up passes, 1.5 sacks, 5 TFL

QB Todd Centeio, Sr.

6-1, 221. 291-487 (60%), for 3,778 yards, 23 TD, 12 INT with 766 rushing yards and 19 scores – 439 last season – in his time at both Temple and Colorado State.

With my last season of eligibility, I will be playing at James Madison University! Blessings #GoDukes pic.twitter.com/dQMxjMHYHB — M2M ❤️‍🔥 (@toddycenteio) December 29, 2021

S Jarius Reimonenq, Jr.

5-11, 189. 135 tackles, 3 INT, 14 broken up passes, 6.5 TFL in three seasons at Arkansas State

RB Latrele Palmer, Jr.

6-0, 220. 294 carries, 1,525 yards (5.2 ypc), 9 TD, 11 catches for 67 yards in three seasons

DT Tony Thurston, Jr.

6-3, 278. 60 career tackles, 3 sacks, 11.5 tackles for loss in four seasons.

Deon Jones, Sr.

6-0, 189. Made 50 tackles with two forces fumbles at Maryland, then made 37 tackles in one year at Boston College

