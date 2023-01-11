James Madison announces top-10 schools

Third-year Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel and his staff continue to recruit future Vols.

Heupel has compiled a 18-8 (10-6 SEC) record in two seasons as the Vols’ head coach. He was hired as Tennessee’s head coach in Jan. 2021.

Tennessee offered 2024 wide receiver prospect James Madison II on May 13, 2021 ahead of Heupel’s first season as the Vols’ head coach.

Madison is from St. Thomas Aquinas High School in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

The 6-foot-3, 170-pound wide receiver announced his top-10 schools. Madison’s top-10 schools, including Tennessee, are listed below.

Auburn

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

For more on Auburn visit Auburn Wire

Colorado

James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

For more on Colorado visit Buffaloes Wire

Florida State

Melina Vastola-USA TODAY Sports

LSU

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

For more on LSU visit LSU Tigers Wire

Missouri

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Ole Miss

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Oregon

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

For more on Oregon visit Ducks Wire

Penn State

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

For more on Penn State visit Nittany Lions Wire

South Carolina

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Tennessee

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire