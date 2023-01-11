James Madison announces top-10 schools
Third-year Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel and his staff continue to recruit future Vols.
Heupel has compiled a 18-8 (10-6 SEC) record in two seasons as the Vols’ head coach. He was hired as Tennessee’s head coach in Jan. 2021.
Tennessee offered 2024 wide receiver prospect James Madison II on May 13, 2021 ahead of Heupel’s first season as the Vols’ head coach.
Madison is from St. Thomas Aquinas High School in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
The 6-foot-3, 170-pound wide receiver announced his top-10 schools. Madison’s top-10 schools, including Tennessee, are listed below.
Auburn
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Colorado
James Snook-USA TODAY Sports
Florida State
Melina Vastola-USA TODAY Sports
LSU
John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
Missouri
Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire
Ole Miss
Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire
Oregon
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Penn State
Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
South Carolina
Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Tennessee
Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire