James Madison has 6 rushing TDs in 45-10 victory

ELON, N.C. (AP) -- - Latrele Palmer and Solomon Vanhorse ran for two scores each, part of James Madison's six rushing touchdowns, as the second-ranked Dukes rolled past Elon 45-10 on Saturday.

Elon's Davis Cheek connected with Avery Jones for a 66-yard touchdown in the opening minute, but James Madison (4-1, Colonial Athletic Association) scored the next 38 points until Skyler Davis kicked a career-long 50-yard field goal to make it 38-10 early in the fourth quarter.

Ben DiNucci ran for a score and passed for 185 yards and moved into the Dukes' career top-10 list for passing yards at 3,341. Ethan Ratke broke a first-place tie for most career field goals at JMU with his 40th. Jawon Hamilton led the Dukes' 336-yard rushing attack with 81 yards. The Dukes outgained Elon 521-227.

John Daka had two of JMU's five sacks. Rashad Robinson made his 11th career interception, tying for seventh at JMU.

The Dukes avenged their lone loss in their eight-game series with the No. 24 Phoenix (2-3, 1-1) after Elon beat then-No. 2 JMU 27-24 last season. Curt Cignetti is in his first season as JMU's coach after guiding Elon the last two seasons.