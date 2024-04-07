James Maddison should have been sent off for punch, says Nuno Espirito Santo

The video assistant referee did not advise referee Simon Hooper to look at the pitchside monitor [Getty Images]

Nottingham Forest manager Nuno Espirito Santo said James Maddison should have been sent off for "punching Ryan Yates in the stomach" during Sunday's 3-1 defeat at Tottenham.

Maddison caught Yates just before half-time with the score level at 1-1.

Referee Simon Hooper spoke to both Maddison and Yates but did not card either player, with the video assistant referee (VAR) not intervening.

"It's a red card," Nuno told BBC Match of the Day.

"I was surprised VAR didn't [send Maddison off]. Maddison lost composure and punched Yates in the stomach.

"What they saw clearly is not the same as we saw. I wouldn't speak if I wasn't 100% sure."

Forest midfielder Yates added to Sky Sports: "James Maddison is a good player, I know he makes them tick. It's my job to disrupt the momentum.

"A few decisions probably didn't go our way but we've seen the inconsistency in the Premier League this season."

Victory meant Tottenham went fourth, above Aston Villa on goal difference, having played one game fewer.

Nottingham Forest stayed 17th, only outside of the drop zone thanks to their superior goal difference over Luton.