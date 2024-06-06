James Maddison fell down England pecking order – he can no complaint about Euros snub

James Maddison was always an outsider to make the final squad - PA/Mike Egerton

If the England squad for the European Championships had been selected on November 5 then James Maddison would have been in.

No doubt about it. But the ankle injury he suffered the next day, in Tottenham Hotspur’s extraordinary 4-1 defeat at home by Chelsea, set him back to such an extent that he was always an outsider for the final 26-man squad.

The emergence of other players reduced his chances even further and, so, it was no surprise to hear that Maddison was one of the first players to be informed by Gareth Southgate that he has not made the cut.

Telling some players individually, over the course of the week, was always Southgate’s plan. He needed to reduce that provisional 33-strong squad down a little so that seven players were not all finding out at once that they had not made it.

The flipside of that was that it was always going to be a bit messy and dramatic and cause more headlines than Southgate would have wanted. But he wanted to explain his decisions to those affected.

Like Marcus Rashford, Maddison cannot really have any complaint. His first campaign at Tottenham can be divided in two: up until the injury he was playing superbly, he had assimilated quickly into his new team and had that swagger.

There were three goals and five assists in his first 11 appearances and the 27-year-old had taken his game to a new level under new head coach Ange Postecoglou. Maddison also maintained that chutzpah and confidence that marks him out as he upbraided Bukayo Saka for copying his ‘darts’ goal celebration in the 2-2 draw with Arsenal. Maddison turned it around for Spurs, including beating Saka with a piece of trickery to set up one of the goals.

James Maddison would surely have made the squad based on his form for Spurs at the start of the season - Reuters/John Sibley

But the injury hit him hard. Maddison did not feature again until Jan 26 – still plenty of time to prove himself to Southgate – when he came on as a substitute in the FA Cup loss to Manchester City. But just as Spurs found the second half of the season tough then so did Maddison.

He was substituted for 11 of the 12 games after he regained fitness before being back on the bench for the return fixture against Chelsea on May 2 when he came on after 63 minutes. He only played 90 minutes twice and his output dried up with just one more goal and four more assists. He was fit but not in form.

It has not proved enough with Maddison having also accepted Southgate’s offer to allow him to leave the England camp early to get on with the rest of his summer and prepare for the new campaign for Spurs.

There has always been the claim that Southgate has never been quite convinced by Maddison who has earned just seven caps stretched over five years – with a gap of four years between his first and second appearance – and having not played a full game or scored a goal.

But that would be unfair. The reality is that Maddison has just fallen down the pecking order and while we marvel at the attacking talents available to Southgate we cannot, at the same time, be shocked when a high-profile player fails to make it.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 3 months with unlimited access to our award-winning website, exclusive app, money-saving offers and more.