James Maddison has been brilliant for Leicester - why doesn't he start for England?

James Maddison has created 111 chances to score in the Premier League since the start of last season - more than any other player. Ryan Fraser comes closest on 99, Eden Hazard third on 98 and somewhere further down the list with 81 is Liverpool’s chief creator, Mohamed Salah, a player Maddison will line up against at Anfield on Saturday.

Leicester look good for a top four finish this season and Maddison is a key reason for it. Although he is creating fewer chances per game this season than last (1.83 compared to 2.78 in 2018/19), Maddison’s assists per game have marginally improved from 0.18 to 0.33 per game. His contribution off the ball, especially defensive positioning, is more difficult to quantify with data but is something that appears to have been refined on the training ground, making for a better midfielder.

Under Claude Puel, Maddison would usually start as a ‘10’, operating in the hole between midfield and Jamie Vardy, tasked with finding space and a final pass. However, Rodgers often starts Maddison on the left of a midfield four (4-1-4-1) in order to play a more robust midfield pair of Youri Tielemans and Hamza Choudhury, anchored by Wilfred Ndidi. Leicester are tough to beat these days.

Maddison isn’t a winger when used this way. With Ben Chilwell overlapping from left-back, Maddison can attack central positions and cause problems for a full-back like Trent Alexander-Arnold - does he follow Maddison inside and disrupt the defensive shape or pass him on to the holding midfielder? And if Fabinho has to watch Maddison, does he track him or hold position to avoid Tielemans exploiting the vacant space?

It is as one of Leicester’s two ‘eights’ that Maddison is most dangerous, able to get involved in every aspect of build-up and approach play, and we may see Harvey Barnes start wide left against Liverpool to facilitate this. Chilwell will be kept busy by Mohamed Salah, meaning Leicester need natural attacking width to create space for Maddison to work his magic when in possession.

England don’t play with a ‘10’ which might explain Maddison’s omission from the first XI thus far, even if the player insists he is more of an 'eight' these days. “A lot of teams don’t really play with a No 10 these days," he said in a recent interview with The Athletic. "Not in the conventional sense, anyway. I’d say my best position was as a No 8 now but I can play off the left, as a No 10, wherever - as long as I’m on the pitch and able to express myself, that’s all that really matters.”

Maddison's player radar is quite different to last season, with the midfielder keeping the ball more often and dribbling past defenders more often than sending that killer ball. Depending on how Rodgers wants to use him this season, the graph for 2019/20 could look more like 2018/19 come May.

Gareth Southgate's 4-3-3 owes a lot to Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool, with a narrow front three of Harry Kane, Raheem Sterling and Jadon Sancho - not two wingers and a striker - the preferred attacking option. Width is provided by the full-backs and with three forward players tasked primarily with attacking, England need a defensive base to ensure the centre-backs aren't over-run on counter-attacks.

For that reason, Southgate has played a three of Declan Rice, Jordan Henderson and Ross Barkley in his last two matches. One is an anchor, the other is box-to-box, the latter is tasked with breaking defensive lines by carrying the ball forward. Barkley is the player Maddison would replace in the current iteration of Southgate's tactical setup but is less experienced and hasn't yet been given the opportunity, possibly tagged with a reputation for being a 10 who doesn't do enough out of possession - something he has been guilty of while playing for Southgate at under-21 level.

A switch to a 4-2-3-1 to accommodate the Leicester player would force Sterling and Sancho into more defensive responsibility and change the way England attack, which goes against the structure and style of play Southgate has been trying to implement.

In theory, with a midfield three England have better defensive coverage behind their forwards, making the team more stable and therefore better. However, Maddison is one of the most creative players in the Premier League - wouldn't his inclusion improve a side often found wanting for ingenuity?

The 2019/20 version of Maddison is far more rounded than last season, contributing more defensively, tracking runners, holding position, and using the ball smartly. Maddison rarely wastes a turn in possession and this ability to keep control in tight spaces is something the national team has been desperate for - it can only be a matter of time before Maddison sparkles in an England shirt like he does at Leicester.