James Lawson — Metro Nashville's new school — is off to 3-0 start with tough schedule looming

Cam Shields understands that James Lawson High School was an expensive project.

Metro Nashville’s newest public school came with a $124 million price tag.

The senior running back repaid what he could Thursday, rushing for 195 yards on 14 carries and scoring five touchdowns in the Lightning’s 49-34 victory over Stratford, which got the program off to a 3-0 start in its inaugural season.

“I guess they got their money’s worth tonight,” he said.

With starting quarterback Zach Capps out with an injury, Shields was one of three Lightning quarterbacks to take snaps. He also played running back, slot receiver and linebacker.

He escaped a dogpile of tackles for a 42-yard touchdown that put the game away late in the fourth quarter.

Shields is like most players on the team. He previously played at Hillwood. But when the Metro Nashville Public School closed after the 2022-23 school year, he moved on to Lawson like his teammates.

“I just told myself I’m a senior, I’ve got to show out this season,” Shields said. “I’m a Hillwood kid originally. I feel both sides, I’ve been on the losing side (previously) and now it feels like I’m on the winning side.”

Lawson (3-0) overcame a monster game from Stratford quarterback Justyce Law, who compiled 449 yards of offense and four TDs for the Spartans (1-2). He was 32-of-43 passing for 349 yards and two touchdowns, while rushing for 100 yards and two scores.

“I’m going to pass his name along to some guys I know, because Justyce Law is a Division I quarterback,” Lilly said.

Lawson schedule intensifies with 5A region play starting

Spirits are understandably high, but Lilly reminded his players of the “big and bad” teams heading their way soon.

The Lightning have beaten three Class 3A teams so far but will spend the next seven weeks traversing through one of Class 5A’s top regions in 6-5A.

The region includes the 2021 and 2022 state runner-up Page. Nolensville has reached the state semifinals twice since 2019. Centennial went 8-3 in Class 6A last season. And Hillsboro won its first two games by a combined 89-14.

Lawson hosts Centennial next week.

“I always keep it real with my guys,” Lilly said. “It’s going to get tougher and tougher each week. It’s like we’re turning up the heat each week.”

Lilly, 33, was previously Brentwood Academy’s defensive coordinator. He learned how to prepare for the top Division II programs in the state under four-time state championship coach Cody White.

Those Eagle teams expected to win.

“The biggest thing is we have to keep these guys humble,” Lilly said. “We’ve already won more games than we have all last season, but that doesn’t matter. We could still get stuck right here at winning three games.”

