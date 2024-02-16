James Laurinaitis promoted to linebacker coach

The last few weeks have been a whirlwind when talking about Ohio State football coaches coming and going and the most recent change has been announced. James Laurinaitis has officially been promoted to become the linebackers coach for the Buckeyes.

Laurinaitis spent this last season as a graduate assistant and it was also his first season in Columbus, Ohio, in that role. Still, it only took that one year for Ryan Day and company to pull the trigger and announce him as one of the ten full-time assistants on staff.

There was some slight worry that Laurinaitis may leave to the NFL as he interviewed with the Cleveland Browns, but that may have been the motivation Ohio State needed to give the former Buckeye All-American a full-time position.

Laurinaitis was given a two-year contract and will be taking over for Jim Knowles who was playing the role of defensive coordinator and linebacker coach.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire