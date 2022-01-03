James Laurinaitis joining Marcus Freeman’s staff at Notre Dame

It looks like the band is getting together again, but out in South Bend, Indiana.

Former Ohio State linebacker James Laurinaitis announced on local radio station 97.1 the fan in Columbus that he will be joining Marcus Freeman’s staff at Notre Dame.

Both Freeman and Laurinaitis played together on the same linebacking unit at Ohio State 2005-2008. Laurinaitis doesn’t have any coaching experience, but was a three-time consensus All-American with the Buckeyes and played in the NFL for eight years.

“I’ve been poking around with the idea of coaching for a couple years now, and had tried a couple times here locally, and for whatever reason, the situation just didn’t come about,” Laurinaitis said on his show “Bishop and Laurinaitis.” “So with your best friend getting the head coaching job, it’s a pretty unique situation and a pretty awesome opportunity to go up there and get started in the profession.”

You heard it here officially first: @JLaurinaitis55 is joining the staff at Notre Dame! But he will finish out the week on our show. Congrats James! — Bishop and Laurinaitis (@971BLS) January 3, 2022

Freeman, Laurinaitis, or Notre Dame have yet to announce what position he will be heading up, but we can venture a guess that it’ll be a position coach at the linebacker position, but we’ll wait to see.

