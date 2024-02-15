James Laurinaitis elevated to Ohio State Football’s LB coach after interviewing with Browns

Perhaps using the Cleveland Browns for leverage, James Laurinaitis has been promoted to linebackers coach for the Ohio State Football program after interviewing in Berea.

After working for one season under his college teammate and friend Marcus Freeman at Notre Dame, Laurinaitis joined the Ohio State staff as a defensive assistant last year. He now gets moved to a position coach with his alma mater after one year on staff.

The Browns had interest in Laurinaitis joining their staff, bringing him in for an interview this week. Laurinaitis could have been preparing for another option in the possibility that he did not receive a promotion at the college level. Either that, or he may have used this interview in Cleveland to force Ohio State’s hand a bit into giving him the promotion he desired.

Either way, it appears Laurinaitis is staying in Columbus and will not be making the trip up I-71 North to Cleveland.

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire