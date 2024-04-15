James K. Ellis Athletic Complex fully booked until November

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Just one month after the ribbon cutting, the James K. Ellis Athletic Complex is seeing local and nationwide teams stepping up to the plates.

“We were very excited to have the fields,” said Tina Gale, Director of Fast Pitch Operations for Diamond Classic Fast Pitch. “And the girls love them.”

Gale’s organization held a tournament on Saturday on the new fields. Despite the rain a day prior, the tournament began on time, thanks to the full turf fields.

“The fact that we were able to play it on time this morning, that’s a huge draw to teams coming in from out of the area,” Gale said.

Thanks to the excitement for the fields, the complex is fully booked until the end of November. Gale found herself lucky to secure weekends for her organization.

“[We feel] very blessed,” said Gale. “Because there are a lot of people trying to get into them.”

Gale and city officials said the economic impacts of the fields are out of the ballpark.

“Not only to have the kids play on the field,” said Gale. “But in our restaurants and our gas stations and the hotels.”

Gale said having the fields made entirely of turf lowers the chance of a game being canceled due to a flooded field, bringing more teams to the complex.

“Teams want to go where they know they’re going to get to play and they want to be able to play on a new ball field,” said Gale.

Gale said her organization has around 15 more weekends booked at the complex.

